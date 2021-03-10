“Remembering a ‘go-to-guy’” by Emily Jones in the Feb. 26 issue is an extraordinary tribute to Greg Plowman. I did not know this remarkable man, but I read the article with compassion and sadness for Greg’s family, plus a sincere regret that I myself had never known Greg personally. The description of his woodworking skills and musical talent, plus his patient and loving attributes with family and friends are sure proof that he was an incredible human being.
What a tragic loss for our community! My heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Greg Plowman.
Judy Wells
Bellevue
