Warm Springs Ranch is simultaneously exciting, and frustrating. Exciting in that the city will be able to protect open space for future generations. Frustrating, in that Mr. Brennan isn’t really selling 64 acres for $9 million. In addition to the money, Mr. Brennan retains control of how the land is used. That level of control usually comes with a donation, not a sale.
The Affordable Housing Coalition of Ketchum urges Mr. Brennan and the mayor to revise this agreement to give the city more control over the land. In particular, 5% of the land could be used for community housing. As the mayor has made clear, Ketchum does not have much land on which to build community housing. Our city leaders should fight hard to find and acquire appropriate property wherever it’s available.
The Affordable Housing Coalition of Ketchum believes that if Mr. Brennan does not relent on this issue, the mayor will build his low-income housing project (Bluebird) in the center of our retail core, forever changing the nature of Ketchum. One-third of all community housing units in Ketchum will be segregated into a single property, looming higher than any other building over our downtown, with insufficient parking, no windows in most bedrooms and no A/C, and will cost the taxpayers of Ketchum almost $10 million over its life, all to benefit a for-profit developer.
If the city could repurpose a couple of acres of Warm Spring Ranch, it could partner with ARCH, the Blaine County Housing Authority and other local organizations to build responsible community housing that “fits” into Ketchum and provides quality housing for the lifeblood of our community.
We urge our city leaders and citizens to make this case to Mr. Brennan, before it is too late.
Perry Boyle
President, Affordable Housing Coalition of Ketchum
