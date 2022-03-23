To the creators of the “Stay Sunny” campaign, a news flash: It isn’t working. Not at all.
Ever since the inception of COVID-19, our town has been overrun with people who are moving here or visiting here, who all too often act like entitled jerks. I’ve lost count of the number of tailgaters, illegal parkers, speeders, “pass on a blind curve” drivers, “U-turn right in front of you” drivers, “cruise through the stop sign because I drive a Tesla” drivers, all with out-of-state plates. And that is just the driving aspect of too many “I’m special, screw-you local rubes” behavior of the Mongol horde invaders. Most of us locals are already “sunny” because we live here. Furthermore, we know that tourism is the core of the economy and most of us try to be nice to tourists. But the people who have come here lately and are engaged in the above—and worse— behavior, are not going to change because we have nice, pretty posters telling them to “stay sunny” and “let Sun Valley change you.”
There is a saying that seems applicable, and that is “fight fire with napalm.” Telling jerks to “be nice” doesn’t change the jerks: it just enables them to keep acting like jerks. I will respectfully submit that a more accurate, constructive and ultimately effective ad campaign would be:
“To visitors and new residents: Be nice or get the &*^%$# out of town.”
The only “impact” I am seeing from your expensive ad campaign is the strengthening of muscles in my middle finger from responding to the unbelievably rude, entitled and outright dangerous behavior of out-of-state visitors and new (formerly out-of-state) residents.
As the saying goes, many of us are mad as hell, and we aren’t going to take it anymore.
Unsunnily yours,
Mary Ann Davidson
Ketchum
Where's the aloha spirit, Mary Anne?
Did you know that you pay for that ad campaign with your 1% for Air sales tax and a direct gift of Ketchum taxpayer money that your City Council thinks is a good use of your taxes?
I recall a copy of the Maintain Excess showing a banner over Main Street that said “Keep driving pinhead and take your fat wife with you “. I sure miss that fine publication.
This is the best letter since the start of covid two years ago. The majority of locals feel this way, but do not have the nerve to say it in public.
