All the trash on earth is a very serious problem. I was in Mexico a few days ago and you couldn't go in the ocean without seeing at least one piece of trash. My mom and I found about 50 pieces of trash and that was just in the ocean--we found way more on the beach. When we got back I picked up a whole garbage bag's worth of trash just on my berm.
Every year my very good friend Victoria Shane and her little brother Tiago Shane go to the dog park and pick about 300 pieces of garbage each. I know if we as a community can pick up more trash, the world will be a much better place.
Georgia Blu Bogue, Age 9
Ketchum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In