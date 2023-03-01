On Jan. 20, the city of Sun Valley sent an unsigned letter on traffic concerns to Fairway Road neighbors. The unsigned letter was filled with misleading statements. It was insensitive and had a divisive tone, intended to pit neighbor against neighbor. While many residents questioned who sent the letter, it took Mayor Peter Hendricks 26 days to admit, in an email, that he had sent the unsigned letter. So much for being above board and transparent.
The City Council has been accused, by some, of lacking transparency in its deliberations to spend millions on the Festival Meadow project. Even more alarming is the recent decision to spend $2.3 million of taxpayer money to purchase a somewhat dilapidated 90-year-old home in Hailey for Sun Valley workforce housing. There was no public input on this expensive use of taxpayer dollars.
While technically the council can grant itself a raise or spend millions of dollars on whatever it wants, the Hailey purchase with no chance for public discussion is a slap in the face and shows complete disrespect toward Sun Valley taxpayers. One council member even had the audacity to suggest that approving this purchase in a special meeting was more than sufficient notice to taxpayers.
Well put Jim. I hope you'll attend the SV council meeting 3/2/23 @ 4pm and get these points into the official record.
