Since retiring 13 years ago I have been able to spend many summer evenings on the deck watching wildlife on the hills at the mouth of Quigley Canyon. Two draws behind the high school are each “guarded” by a single fir tree and one of them consistently had been the choice of a mule deer doe to birth and raise her fawns.
For the first time in 13 years, no deer used that draw to raise young because of the significant habitat alteration from construction of a challenging mountain bike course. It is likely that no deer will ever again consider that area a secure place to birth and raise young.
In the big picture, this project is small-scale habitat loss. However, it was important for generations of mule deer does and can serve as a reminder that our activity on the land can have unintended consequences. A BLM recreational proposal for maybe 80 more miles of biking trails east of Hailey and Bellevue will have larger-scale impacts.
Roger A. Olson
Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In