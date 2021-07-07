Now more than ever, people are visiting the Wood River Valley for its natural beauty, strong community, and generous lifestyle. For some, we are a quick stop on a packed vacation agenda. For others, we are a summer-long retreat in the mountains. No matter how or why they come, visitors are part of the fabric of our valley, as they have been since Sun Valley Resort opened its doors in 1936.
As we welcome visitors who are itching to enjoy the outdoors, sometimes for the first time, I urge everyone to adjust and adapt to this new normal while continuing to care for the incredible mountains, rivers, and valleys that we all love.
Blaine County Recreation District (BCRD) is just one of many entities throughout the Wood River Valley that cares for our trails. Together with partners that include the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Fish & Game, Wood River Trails Coalition, and others, BCRD designs, creates, and maintains trails for everyone to enjoy. And we do hope that everyone, from all different walks of life, can spend time in the mountains this summer.
An increase in outdoor recreation leads to an increased stress on natural resources. To help keep the trails in good shape for years to come, we encourage everyone to:
Follow the rules of the trails. Maintain awareness while hiking, biking, or horseback riding, and always stay in control. Remain on the trail. Don’t bother the wildlife. Follow all posted signage and take care to not trespass on private property.
Practice responsible dog ownership. Pick up your dog’s waste and dispose of it properly in a trash can. Keep your dog under voice control or on leash.
Be considerate. We have an incredible culture of competitive sport in the Wood River Valley, but not everyone is hiking or riding for a personal best. Slow your stoke so that all feel welcome on the trails.
Remember that wildfires affect trails, too. When camping or enjoying a backyard barbecue, make sure that all fires are out cold before you leave them. Shorten trailer chains so that they don’t drag on the ground, and don’t park over dry grass. Wildfires not only create smoky conditions for outdoor pursuits but can also result in costly or irreparable trail damage.
The Wood River Valley, for as long as I have known it, has been a place where a smile and friendly wave to everyone is commonplace, a place where courtesy is the norm instead of the exception. I hope that, despite the changes facing our community, our generosity of spirit lives on and shines through—on and off the trails.
Mark Davidson, Executive Director, BCRD
