I would like to propose an idea to Mr. Jack Bariteau and the Ketchum City Council.
Mr. Bariteau has developed a number of properties to enhance the quality of life here in Ketchum. Currently he has the property at the south entrance of town that has hit an end point, or so it appears. The city is facing a great deal of resistance to the Bluebird affordable housing project being developed in the prime downtown core. I would like to propose a land swap between Mr. Bariteau and the city of Ketchum.
Mr. Bariteau’s property is ready to go and the current protested issue of not enough parking for residence of Bluebird Village would be moot, due to fact that the property is currently dug out to allow ample underground parking, maybe even enough parking to allow for city core employees to park during working hours.
The other opposition to the Bluebird project is the sheer size. Mr. Bariteau’s property was going to be a multi-story hotel. There is already the multi-story Limelight Hotel across the street, so the Bluebird design would fit perfectly in that part of town.
Mr. Bariteau would be given prime downtown core property to develop high-end housing with possibly retail space below.
I may be naive, but it seems the potential for this is a win-win. Mr. Bariteau would have prime property to develop and make a tidy profit on; the city would have a wonderful, much-needed affordable housing addition for the community. I think if all of them work together, they can find a successful solution.
Janet Crews, Ketchum
As for a land swap, the City can't dispose of land they no longer want through a land swap, land must be auctioned off to the higher bidder. There is no doubt that the land where Bluebird is proposed is very valuable and but get a very high price in the present market for it. Also, the City still has a law suit to deal with from Mr. Bariteau so it is unlikely that anything will happen soon regarding his hole in the ground. The hole, I agree, would be a better place for a project like Bluebird. Also, given the level of public interest and opposition to the Bluebird project I think it is imperative that the City put this on a ballot or up for a public vote of some sort. If Bluebird isn't moved the developer needs to compromise on the project by reducing its size and changing all the materials to conform better with the buildings already in that part of Ketchum.
Time for Sun Valley Company to step up and build a 1500 unit apt complex
Sunriver Resort, with 200 summer jobs still to fill, raises housekeeper starting pay to $25/hour Time for us bottom feeders to get out of dodge...and ketchum
Right on!! I have mentioned that idea - put Bluebird in the empty hole and maybe you can build more units. Not in the center of the town
Janet, you have raised an interesting point, that being just how much affordable housing Ketchum needs...because from North of Hailey to Galena is our worker zone for all intents and purposes. Bluebird is a drop in the bucket in the long run, we need far more than Bluebird even now to say nothing of 5 years from now. It should not come down to an either/or but rather Bariteau's pit and Bluebird. WHAT IS SO DIFFICULT FOR PEOPLE TO GRASP ABOUT WORKERS NOT BEING ABLE TO AFFORD TO LIVE IN THE VALLEY, NOT JUST KETCHUM? Have you ever worked 60+ hours a week to be able to afford housing and other necessities? If we don't do the right thing now, we all can watch Ketchum slowly die, strangled by lack of ability for people to live within 30 miles. And don't make the mistake of thinking that Hailey and Bellevue will bail us out; they are struggling with the same problem we are. A major problem is that too much existing housing is unavailable because it is in AirB&B or VRBO applications thanks to the idiocy of the Idaho Legislature. We also could give a big kick in the pants to Blaine County which should be doing everything possible to enhance affordable housing construction in those areas not under the jurisdiction of the cities.
