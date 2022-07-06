The sod being placed at Hailey's new Town Square seems woefully out of place. After an intensive campaign, including cash rebates to remove lawn, to educate the public of the detrimental cycle of watering and mowing grass, the city's return to antiquated landscaping patterns is concerning. In an era of mega drought and severe climate change a waterless hardscape approach would show a better example to residents and visitors.
Kris Wirth
Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Since when did Hailey government have a good idea? Next they'll have sheep grazing there, with names like Martha and Lisa.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In