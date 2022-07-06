The sod being placed at Hailey's new Town Square seems woefully out of place. After an intensive campaign, including cash rebates to remove lawn, to educate the public of the detrimental cycle of watering and mowing grass, the city's return to antiquated landscaping patterns is concerning. In an era of mega drought and severe climate change a waterless hardscape approach would show a better example to residents and visitors.

Kris Wirth

Hailey

Load comments