Some people may not be aware that we have two state representatives in District 26 and one state senator. One of our state representatives, Sally Toone, is sometimes passed by on the ballot because people think they can only vote for one position. Voters can choose two representatives—one from 26A and 26B. Everyone should know about Rep. Sally Toone because she works hard for the people in our county and legislative district every day.
Sally was born and raised in Idaho and has lived in Gooding for 50 years. Sally is a “salt of the earth” kind of person. She’s a retired math teacher, who has taught generations of kids in Gooding County. She and her husband and sons run their family farm and cattle ranch in Gooding and Camas counties.
Sally brings a unique perspective to the Legislature. She understands public lands and resource issues, as well as having firsthand knowledge of the challenges in our education system. She has taken the time to understand our tourism-driven economy in Blaine County, while staying true to her rural and agricultural roots.
I watched Sally in action at the Legislature last year when I was a substitute representative. I was able to observe up close her skill at relationship building and ability to understand complex legislation. We are lucky to have Sally representing us in District 26. She’s a champion for everyone in the district, from Smiley Creek to Hagerman. Vote for Sally Toone!
Molly Page, Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Is it true that Sally owns land in Fairfield, near the proposed new airport? Is it true that the land is needed for 'easements' for the airport, and such "easements" would provide plenty of money for Sally? Same for former rep Steve Miller ? Have we heard anything from Sally regarding this enormous project in Fairfield?
True, she is not part of the decision making process on this, but her constituents deserve to know the facts before voting, and to know her opinion on the airport.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In