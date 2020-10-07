The coronavirus pandemic has shown how our communities can come together in a time of need, as we always have. During this pandemic, though, there are many additional issues needing to be addressed in our district and Idaho. Environmental neglect and natural disasters are hurting our local economy. Forest fires burn ever more frequently because of human-caused climate change. Much of our land is publicly owned, so taxpayers and Idahoans end up footing the bill that unregulated, carbon-producing industries create. Additionally, drought is on the rise, and much of Blaine County has already been declared under severe drought conditions this year.
Another issue is income inequality. It is the worst it has been since the 1970s. The richest 20 percent have seen their incomes grow at over five times the rate of the poorest 20 percent.
And what about education? Idaho students already score in the middle of the pack on standardized tests, with only 37 percent of our eighth-graders “proficient” on reading and math. This is the time to spend more on our kids, not less. Idaho already invests less money per student than almost every state in America.
We urge you to vote for Sen. Michelle Stennett and Reps. Sally Toone and Muffy Davis. They have been fighting the majority party on these issues for years. These women run as Democrats, but they are beholden to nobody but their constituents. We all want what is best for Idaho and our Idaho values. Vote Stennett, Toone and Davis on Nov. 3 (or sooner)!
Marcee and Joel Graff, Hailey
Gun grabbers, big government, non restricted abortions on board with the baby parts and Planned Parenthood baby parts black market. Anti state control on Federal Lands... know their voting record. They are the Queens of spin.
They certainly don’t represent my values and are the problem that has plagued not only Blaine County but the State and County. I responded Clint Stennett but in no way respect his wife!
They don’t represent Idaho values. If anything they bite the hands of people that create jobs and provide food we eat, electricity we use,cars we drive and wood we use.
Lack of grazing and forestry causes fires. We can not control the climate. Why let it control us? They represent much of the wood river valleys tree hugging vviews but not Idaho’s views.
