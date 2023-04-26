Being a conservative Christian, I believe God creates all life, He loves all life—born and unborn—and He doesn't love the unwanted aborted life less, regardless of circumstances. I am 100% pro-life and vote GOP policy, not the personality of one person.
The GOP needs to be willing to support policies that win votes from a majority. Yes, that means compromising values I feel are important, but if we don't win elections, we have no power. It's indeed the lesser of two evils.
I encourage the GOP both in Idaho and nationally to look at "all or nothing" policies. This includes a total ban on abortions (Idaho), as well as refusal to consider common-sense gun legislation nationally.
Don't you mean steal elections? . "I am 100% pro-life" except when it comes to murdering children with assault weapons. "The GOP needs to be willing to support policies that win votes from a majority.", that will be a cold day in hell.
