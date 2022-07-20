We are told that a measure for $300 million for education will be on Idaho's Nov. 8 ballot. As with most things, this is sure to pass, as after all “it is for the children.”
History has demonstrated time and time again that spending more money on education does not affect achievement. Very little of that money will go to the children; most will go for higher salaries for teachers and administrators.
Teachers train in teacher colleges for four or five years in which the general philosophy is that more government is better, and many graduate not supporting American history, but are, in fact, socialist. A teacher who truly loves America and who truly wants what is best for the children will often not be successful.
Education in America has gone downhill for over a hundred years. That is primarily for two reasons: Not teaching reading using phonics, and the removal of prayer and Bible reading from the classroom.
Spending more money on education will just mean higher taxes. If we truly want to see progress in achievement then we must support radical changes in the methods of education.
Jim Hollingsworth
Hayden
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
From: Schools Cannot Do It Alone by Jamie Volmer
From the beginning of my journey through the land of public education, I was shocked by how much we had added to the curriculum since the first schools were established. In order to keep track of the additions, I developed a decade-by-decade list of all the academic, social, and health responsibilities that have been heaped upon our schools. I called my work product the “Increasing Burden on America’s Schools,” but it has since become known across the country simply as Vollmer’s List.
I found that for a long time we added nothing. The Massachusetts Puritans who started it all assumed that families and churches bore the major responsibility for raising a child. Their mandate to the teachers was simple: teach basic reading, some writing and rudimentary math skills, and cultivate values that serve a democratic society (some history and civics were implied). In the mid 1700s, Benjamin Franklin added some science and geography, but the curriculum remained focused for 260 years.
At the beginning of the twentieth century, however, politicians, professors, business leaders, and members of the clergy began to see public schools as a logical site for both the assimilation of immigrants and the social engineering of the citizens of the new industrial age. The policy elite began to expand the curriculum and assign additional duties. That trend has accelerated ever since.
From 1900 to 1910, we shifted to the school responsibilities related to:
Nutrition
Immunization
Health (Activities in the health arena multiply every year.)
From 1910 to 1930, we added:
Physical education (including organized athletics)
The Practical Arts/Domestic Science/Home economics (including sewing and cooking)
Vocational education (including industrial and agricultural education)
Mandated school transportation
In the 1940s, we added:
Business education (including typing, shorthand, and bookkeeping)
Art and music
Speech and drama
Half-day kindergarten
School lunch programs (We take this for granted today, but it was a huge step to shift to the schools the job of feeding America’s children one third of their daily meals.)
In the 1950s, we added:
Expanded science and math education
Safety education
Driver’s education
Expanded music and art education
Stronger foreign language requirements
Sex education (Topics continue to escalate.)
In the 1960s, we added:
Advanced Placement programs
Head Start
Title I
Adult education
Consumer education (purchasing resources, rights and responsibilities)
Career education (occupational options, entry level skill requirements)
Peace, leisure, and recreation education [Loved those sixties.]
In the 1970s, the breakup of the American family accelerated, and we added:
Drug and alcohol abuse education
Parenting education (techniques and tools for healthy parenting)
Behavior adjustment classes (including classroom and communication skills)
Character education
Special education (mandated by federal government)
Title IX programs (greatly expanded athletic programs for girls)
Environmental education
Women’s studies
African-American heritage education
School breakfast programs (Now some schools feed America’s children two-thirds of their daily meals throughout the school year and all summer. Sadly, these are the only decent meals some children receive.)
In the 1980s, the floodgates opened, and we added:
Keyboarding and computer education
Global education
Multicultural/Ethnic education
Nonsexist education
English-as-a-second-language and bilingual education
Teen pregnancy awareness
Hispanic heritage education
Early childhood education
Jump Start, Early Start, Even Start, and Prime Start
Full-day kindergarten
Preschool programs for children at risk
After-school programs for children of working parents
Alternative education in all its forms
Stranger/danger education
Antismoking education
Sexual abuse prevention education
Expanded health and psychological services
Child abuse monitoring (a legal requirement for all teachers)
In the 1990s, we added:
Conflict resolution and peer mediation
HIV/AIDS education
CPR training
Death education
America 2000 initiatives (Republican)
Inclusion
Expanded computer and internet education
Distance learning
Tech Prep and School to Work programs
Technical Adequacy
Assessment
Post-secondary enrollment options
Concurrent enrollment options
Goals 2000 initiatives (Democratic)
Expanded Talented and Gifted opportunities
At risk and dropout prevention
Homeless education (including causes and effects on children)
Gang education (urban centers)
Service learning
Bus safety, bicycle safety, gun safety, and water safety education
In the first decade of the twenty-first century, we added:
No Child Left Behind (Republican)
Bully prevention
Anti-harassment policies (gender, race, religion, or national origin)
Expanded early childcare and wrap around programs
Elevator and escalator safety instruction
Body Mass Index evaluation (obesity monitoring)
Organ donor education and awareness programs
Personal financial literacy
Entrepreneurial and innovation skills development
Media literacy development
Contextual learning skill development
Health and wellness programs
Race to the Top (Democratic)
This list does not include the addition of multiple specialized topics within each of the traditional subjects. It also does not include the explosion of standardized testing and test prep activities, or any of the onerous reporting requirements imposed by the federal government, such as four-year adjusted cohort graduation rates, parental notification of optional supplemental services, comprehensive restructuring plans, and reports of Adequate Yearly Progress.
Each item has merit, and all have their ardent supporters, but the truth is that we have added these responsibilities without adding a single minute to the school calendar in six decades. No generation of teachers and administrators in the history of the world has been told to fulfill this mandate: not just teach children, but raise them!
In a state that's 50th in education it's no wonder that any of the topic mentioned would be beyond Idahos capabilities. If the parents are so poorly educated, maybe raising them is an obvious necessity.
"Antismoking education", oh my we can't have that.
"Spending more money on education will just mean higher taxes. If we truly want to see progress in achievement then we must support radical changes in the methods of education." Right, if we just get rid of education we could lower taxes.
Where are we going? Who`s driving the bus?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In