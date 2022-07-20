We are told that a measure for $300 million for education will be on Idaho's Nov. 8 ballot. As with most things, this is sure to pass, as after all “it is for the children.”

History has demonstrated time and time again that spending more money on education does not affect achievement. Very little of that money will go to the children; most will go for higher salaries for teachers and administrators.

Teachers train in teacher colleges for four or five years in which the general philosophy is that more government is better, and many graduate not supporting American history, but are, in fact, socialist. A teacher who truly loves America and who truly wants what is best for the children will often not be successful.

Education in America has gone downhill for over a hundred years. That is primarily for two reasons: Not teaching reading using phonics, and the removal of prayer and Bible reading from the classroom.

Spending more money on education will just mean higher taxes. If we truly want to see progress in achievement then we must support radical changes in the methods of education.

Jim Hollingsworth

Hayden

Load comments