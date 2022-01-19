I recently read this joke: "I didn't think setting clocks back to Standard Time would put us in the Twilight Zone." But that's where we are. The Republican leadership of this country is lost in outer space where it evidently feels that misinformation (otherwise called lies), rampant self-contradiction, pandering to a testy Trump, manipulating the vote, and clinging to a corrupt "brotherhood" are acceptable. We are in the midst of nasty, disappointing, ugly times. Fortunately, there are grass-roots efforts underway to promote calm listening, honest discussion, and shared ideas to better understand each other's viewpoints--the ultimate means of democratic functioning. (See recent PBS programming.) It is time, beyond time, to return to reason, compromise, thoughtfulness, and respect for each other as citizens and residents of this great country! It is time to stand for democracy! If anyone is up for such discussions, following rules of honoring each other's views, please contact me: jimasv@cox.net.
Jima Rice
Blaine County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In