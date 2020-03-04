Wow. Optimistic, mesmerizing rhetoric in 5G FAST is attractive to many techies and, of course, celebrated by wireless broadband carriers.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s three-pronged plan would “free up” the high-energy end of the microwave spectrum—meaning 5G will be 100 times faster than today’s networks, not replacing but adding to 4G and 3G. Pai’s plan would “streamline” our wireless infrastructure—installing densely packed small cells, as many as one per block. Finally, 5G would “modernize” industry regulations—shortening permit deadlines (60-90 days), but also setting limits on how much carriers could be charged to install and maintain their cells, saddling locals with the remaining cost.
Dozens of cities, councils, even countries have found ways to stave off untested 5G. According to Ketchum City Attorney Matthew Johnson, new federal law “prohibits” local governments from banning 5G for “health and safety.” (Did you know that children’s tender brains more readily absorb emf/electromagnetic radio frequency emissions? Or that long-term effects have had little or no testing?) There may be some “wiggle room” if we can submit a legally acceptable reason to pause the 5G activation.
But time is short. The entire Wood River Valley will have to act fast to draft, pass and publish our specific policies and procedures to hold off full 5G before it’s rolled out. It may seem impossible … until it’s not.
In our valley, a refuge of wellness, we live five years longer than most of America. If you enjoy that, please stand up for local efforts to organize a 5G Awareness Town Hall where county and city councils can share ideas and brainstorm with all stakeholders in an open forum. Recruit others; phone, write, speak out, attend; urge friends and family. Step forward now for our children’s future.
Iny Day-Truppi, Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In