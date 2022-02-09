We are way overdue for improved service at the Ketchum Post Office. I have visited other post offices in Blaine County, finding shorter waiting times by far than Ketchum. Our lines are interminable, with 10-15 minute mid-day waiting times standard. Those dedicated postal workers who are still left are working to the max but understaffing is taking a huge toll. So is the inefficiency of clerks having to repeatedly explain post office protocols to frustrated customers; it’s as if the post office is stuck in a 1970s time warp without benefit of internet and printed information. More handouts, including computer links, is the answer.
The Postal Service in general is awful; it took two weeks for a recent envelope of mine to reach New York, and I have received less than half of my magazine issues over the past six weeks. The annual cost of my post office box has increased more than 400% in the past 20 years, yet the service has decreased markedly. I have seen clerks trying to explain service protocols and glitches over and over, spending five minutes or more in a hopeless effort to satisfy the patron as per USPS protocols. Having the postmaster at the counter for three peak hours a day, which is allowed under union rules, would be an enormous assist. Postmaster duties include operations, administration, management and support tasks. Additional postmaster duties: train postal employees; handle customer transactions like selling postage or money orders or collecting post office box rent; supervise mail processing; and explain post office regulations to customers.
It’s amazing that the staff has any morale left at all. It's time for some flexible creativity, and you can help. Please go online to contact USPS Inspector General Office and spur them to address the situation!
Gary Hoffman
Ketchum
