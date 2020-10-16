My wife and I are retirees. We live on a fixed income. I recently read a flyer sent out by Kiki Tidwell who is running for county commissioner. The flyer was about how our county expenses have increased over the past eight years. The first thing I read was how the commissioner’s salary had gone from $55,410.00 to $85,706.00 annually and including benefits they total $112,700.00. I recognize that the commissioners do a lot of work, but this increase seems to be excessive. This was only one of the increases she covers. Please make the effort to read this flyer. You will be able to find it online at tidwellcommissionercampaign.com.
I looked at this link and was blown away by the number of great ideas she had. The one that really resonated with me was the redundant power line issue. The options given to us by her opponent was either accepting an overhead power line that disrupts our beautiful scenic corridor and violate our ordinances or accepting an increase to our power bills to get the power line buried. She has developed plans that would use solar voltaic panels with back-up generators and storage batteries. With the world heating up we really need to look at this type of option. Please consider Kiki as our next commissioner. She sees the big picture.
John and Mary Mills, Bellevue
