As a former Blaine County commissioner, I have advocated for two years that the commissioners use the old Blaine Manor land in Hailey to partner with the ARCH Community Housing Trust to build an affordable housing project. For the same two years, Kiki Tidwell, now a county commissioner candidate, has opposed it.
If all goes well, in 2021, there will be 60 new rental units, 30 for seniors and 30 for families; almost all will be permanently affordable. There is a waiting list for both the senior and family affordable rentals. The Blaine Manor land, $500,000 in contribution from Blaine County and support from Hailey have leveraged $13.4 million in other investment dollars.
Local government partnerships with community housing trusts are used all over the country, but Ms. Tidwell is against this one. She has stated publicly that it is corrupt and fraudulent despite specific Idaho law that allows it. She claims that she has a better way to do it.
There is no doubt that Kiki believes she is more knowledgeable than the current county commissioners, one of whom she hopes to defeat in November. It is unfortunate, however, that in our collaborative community, Ms. Tidwell accuses the commissioners of being engaged in a corrupt process just because they do not agree with her.
Our county commissioners, ARCH and city of Hailey officials are dedicated individuals who have relied on their attorneys, state law, housing experts, financial institutions and citizen input to make this important 60-unit rental project happen. They have chosen wisely to partner with ARCH, the process has been legal and transparent and it will deliver much-needed housing to those who need it most. I hope Ms. Tidwell will eventually celebrate this accomplishment.
Sarah Michael, Blaine County
People want to go about their daily lives and trust that their government is obeying the same laws that they have to obey. This is what America is based on; the rule of law.
The Blaine County Commissioners’ meeting minutes of April & May 2018 show that there were other interested parties who wanted to receive and develop this property. However, there was no competitive process between ‘bidders’. The County just decided that ARCH should receive the property and didn’t allow others to submit a competitive bid. ARCH is a private entity, not a governmental agency. However, the Blaine County Commissioners entered into an agreement with ARCH that, in exchange for securing IHFA tax credits and City of Hailey development entitlements, ARCH would receive this property, through the Idaho Housing & Finance Association as only a conduit. It was always very clear in written and spoken comments by the County that the property was being directed to ARCH and not IHFA ultimately. There is a paper trail of ARCH’s Michelle Griffith directing BC Deputy Prosecutor Tim Graves of how to design this transfer, ““ Thanks, Tim. I removed the language in #3 around IHFA “negotiating” with ARCH – they need to transfer the land if the agreed conditions (affordability) are met – they can’t negotiate with us.” (Jan 17, 2020 email Griffith to Graves in the public record)
This property was appraised at $ 3 million, the Commissioners didn’t accept sale offers of more than $2.2 million, but instead have given away this property out of public ownership, (through IHFA as a half-step) to a favored entity, ARCH, along with $500,000. $3.5 million received in value for developing affordable housing on this parcel is more than a $50,000 value contract for services; there should have been a competitive bidding situation according to State Statute. This is corruption, to direct public assets to a private party without a chance for others to compete for this lucrative development “fee” of a $3 million piece of property and $500,000 cash. Furthermore, a 501-C-3 is not allowed by IRS tax law to undertake substantial lobbying efforts of a government agency for their benefit. This clearly Michelle Griffith has done in asking BCC directly for this property in County proceedings again and again. The IRS test is "substantial" benefit; this is clearly is in contrast to ARCH's annual budget with one employee.
(Pam Morris, before you censor and delete my comments again, you can confirm through public documents the veracity of my facts above. I had to pay Tim Graves $230 to access the public documents I reference and would be happy to share them with you again.)
I believe that our County government officials need to abide by the rules and laws of Idaho, just like any Idahoan does. The County could have paid a developer a lot less to building the affordable housing on this site than $3.5 million through a competitive bid process like other public works projects.
Kiki
I support the workforce/affordable housing development at Blaine Manor and the tireless work of ARCH and the County Commissioners to achieve the funding. The project will provide much needed affordable housing for our seniors and families in perpetuity. Stable housing is the platform for improved health, better education outcomes for our children, and anchors our community.
Yes, yet, anyone from anywhere can move in. In that light this has little to do with "our children " or "our community".
Check with ARCH, but I believe you need to work (or be retired) and live in Blaine County and meet the income qualifications.
