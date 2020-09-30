Idaho has experienced unprecedented growth over the last decade, in large part due to the business-friendly climate in our state driven by low levels of regulatory friction. In 2020, Idaho became the least regulated state in the nation, serving as a beacon of freedom for business owners, their employees and their families living in the Gem State.
By reducing regulatory friction, Idahoans can operate their companies as they see fit without an overbearing government detailing their day-to-day operations. In Idaho, we believe the lightest touch of government is the key to prosperity for our citizens, and this principle is promulgated through our conservative Republican leadership.
Idaho’s limited government approach contributes to our unprecedented growth and mass appeal for the refugees seeking a better way of life who flee from Democratic-controlled states like California and New York. Rather than promote individual liberties and deregulation, these states have instituted crippling and overreaching government intrusion that has forced their residents to flee to more prosperous states—like Idaho.
On Tuesday, Nov. 3, it is critical that we vote for strong, conservative leadership that ensures that Idaho remains “the shining city upon the hill.” Idaho’s success is driven by our conservative values, and that has never been more important than in this election.
Michael Leach
Chairman, Blaine County Republican Central Committee
It was despicable lowering the top Idaho income tax rate in 2017 instead of eliminating the 6% tax on food. That is the Republican party thinking only about themselves and not the welfare of all Idahoans.
The lightest touch of government in Idaho has brought us a Right to Work State which means a right to work for less wages (70% of working Idahoans make $20 an hour or less), public education that ranks near the bottom nationwide, healthcare under assault after the public voted for poor and working class Idahoans to have Medicaid, and a shortage of affordable housing for our friends and neighbors who do the essential work in our communities. We need smart and engaged legislators who will spend their time problem solving, not stoking cultural wars. On a national level, November 3rd ( or vote early) is our chance to show who we are as a nation. We're not shining when our families are hungry, our jobs are unstable, and our light touch national leaders remain silent to the debacle going on in this incompetent, dangerous administration.
Jordan for Idaho/2020
