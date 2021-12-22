This holiday season, I'd like to take a moment to remind both new and born-and-raised members of our community that our valley is special not just because of where we are located, or because of the natural beauty we enjoy, but because of the way we live our lives here.
In the Wood River Valley, we …
... treat tourists and locals alike with kindness and patience (even when we're feeling overrun).
... take the extra minute to return our carts to grocery store corrals, pick up our dogs' poop, and pack out our trash (even when we're in a rush).
... recognize that we all deserve dignity and respect, regardless of our bank balances (even when one of us is Tiny Tim and the other is Scrooge McDuck).
... slow down at unmarked intersections in neighborhoods, and wave when we see neighbors out walking (even if we don't agree with their politics).
... throw a fundraising party, donate raffle prizes, and buy tickets whenever we have a neighbor in need of financial help (even if there's one of these every other week).
... appreciate retail and restaurant workers, our neighbors and friends, who deal with countless people every day and still have a smile and a "hello" for us (even if they're having a hard day).
... ring a bell or notify those ahead of us if we're overtaking them on the bike path or the ski trail (even if we're "in the zone").
... know the right lane is for those driving the speed limit, and the left lane is for passing them (even if we're all supposed to be going only 55 mph).
... understand that it may take a couple days and dollars more than Amazon prime to get our special orders, but it's worth it to support our neighbors and keep our community vibrant (even if it's hard to wait).
... buy our friends a drink every once in a while, and let them buy us one, too (even if they drink Coors Light).
... stop to help people who are stuck in the snow if we can, and always offer a reward, if we're able, to trucks that take the time to pull us back onto the road (even if we should all know how to drive in the snow by now).
... yield to uphill traffic (even if we're going FAST and they're SLOW).
... drop off dinner for friends who have had a baby, or are ill, or are going through a rough patch and could use the help (even if it's a gift card for takeout).
... call a friend if we have been drinking and need a ride, or be the friend that impaired drivers can call (even if it's 2 a.m.).
... tip well, every time (even if your server was rushed).
...s pend our time in lines at the lifts or the post office enjoying conversation with friends, not complaining about waits (even if you came here to avoid the lines).
... treat kids around town like they're our own, looking out for them and keeping them safe (even when they're being little expletives).
... support our valley's charities whenever we are able, with our time or our money (even if we don't directly enjoy the benefits of these charities).
... put out into the world what we want to get back from it (even when we're tired of it all).
Thank you all for teaching me how to live here, over the last 20-plus years. I'm grateful to call you my neighbors and friends and to call this place my home.
Salongo Wendland, Hailey
