As a former Democratic state representative, I urge all Republicans to think seriously about who you want representing you in the Idaho Senate.
Hailey resident Eric Parker is running for state Senate against Michelle Stennett. Parker is the self-proclaimed organizer of the of the Real 3%ers Idaho. An Oct. 18 article in the Twin Falls Times News describes the group as “a far-right militia organization.” The Times News goes on to say, “Parker also participated in an armed standoff with federal agents near the ranch of Nevada cattleman Cliven Bundy in 2014. A widely circulated picture showed Parker lying prone and aiming a rifle at federal agents. Parker later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor obstruction.”
We can’t have someone representing us in the Legislature who disavows and, in fact, violates the laws that govern us. Parker is not the right candidate to represent Blaine, Camas, Lincoln and Gooding counties, but Michelle Stennett certainly is. Sen. Stennett works with everyone in the district and is respected on both sides of the aisle. So please think twice about this important vote.
Wendy Jaquet, Ketchum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In