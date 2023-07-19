‘Think of the children!’
“Think of the children!” Following a failed library bill (House Bill 314), people across the state have decried public libraries in an attempt to control not only public information but the Idaho people as well. While raising concerns about children’s safety, they ignore the boundless benefits of public libraries that cannot be replaced. Nowhere else in Idaho can you go to borrow any book ever published, completely free, through interlibrary loan. Nowhere else in Idaho can you borrow a computer to print pages, send faxes, or learn how to start a Facebook account. Nowhere in Idaho can you have such endless access to information at your fingertips.
While a minority of Idahoans attack libraries, the majority of our legislators do. House Bill 314 passed both chambers of the Idaho Congress and barely withstood a veto from Governor Little. Without the actions of our level-headed governor, the threat of lawsuits (where the plaintiff could claim more than $2,500 in damages) could have destroyed any library. When a bill like this arises again, it will almost certainly pass. Libraries will fall like dominoes to this dangerous law.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In