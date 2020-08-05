I fully support every individual’s choice to wear a mask as a potential preventive measure against the transmission of COVID-19. However, I do not support recent mask mandates implemented by cities in the Wood River Valley. Contrary to popular belief, there is no direct scientific evidence to support the use of facial coverings to limit the spread of COVID-19. The World Health Organization released its most recent guidelines on the matter in a document titled “Advice on the use of masks in the context of COVID-19.” The entire paper can be found at who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public/when-and-how-to-use-masks.
In the document, the WHO reviews available literature on the subject and provides the following statement: “At present, there is no direct evidence [from studies on COVID-19 and in healthy people in the community] on the effectiveness of universal masking of healthy people in the community to prevent infection with respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.”
Similarly, the CDC published a paper this May in “Emerging Infectious Diseases” from authors at the University of Hong Kong on the efficacy of nonpharmaceutical measures (i.e., masks) for pandemic influenza, stating in the abstract that “[a]lthough mechanistic studies support the potential effect of hand hygiene or face masks, evidence from 14 randomized controlled trials of these measures did not support a substantial effect of transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza.” The paper can be found at cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article.
Both organizations acknowledge that current scientific evidence is lacking to support universal masking of the general public. Despite this fact, they still recommend the use of masks. Their recommendations contradict their evidence. I urge all citizens in this great community to become more informed on this subject by thinking independently of the various media we consume.
Collin M. Fehr, Sun Valley
