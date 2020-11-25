Reading the results of last week’s poll, “Do you accept the results of the 2020 election?,” I saw that 26% of this valley does not. I sincerely hope that this 26% of our friends and neighbors are displeased by the election results and not part of the deluded cult that believes that the most secure election in our history was in any way rigged or fraudulent.

The danger in the rabid belief that this election was stolen lies in the willful deterioration of our democratic norms and values. Accepting a loss and moving on is essential. Our entire society functions on shared belief and common truth. We all follow the same laws, even if we disagree with them. We all value money equally, even though they’re just little green sheets of paper.

We can demand that our elections are verified and impose some healthy skepticism on the process, but the 2020 election has been decided. It was secure and confirmed. I worked at the polls this election. There are a slew of measures to prevent voter fraud by individuals and poll workers. The handful of Americans who attempted fraud have been caught. The Trump team has not provided a shared of evidence of widespread fraud.

Enough is enough. To propose that the election results are in any way illegitimate is to cast doubt on the legitimacy of our entire government and society. Do not abide by anyone questioning our 2020 election results. Speak up and challenge the lies.

Noah Levin, Ketchum

