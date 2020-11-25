Reading the results of last week’s poll, “Do you accept the results of the 2020 election?,” I saw that 26% of this valley does not. I sincerely hope that this 26% of our friends and neighbors are displeased by the election results and not part of the deluded cult that believes that the most secure election in our history was in any way rigged or fraudulent.
The danger in the rabid belief that this election was stolen lies in the willful deterioration of our democratic norms and values. Accepting a loss and moving on is essential. Our entire society functions on shared belief and common truth. We all follow the same laws, even if we disagree with them. We all value money equally, even though they’re just little green sheets of paper.
We can demand that our elections are verified and impose some healthy skepticism on the process, but the 2020 election has been decided. It was secure and confirmed. I worked at the polls this election. There are a slew of measures to prevent voter fraud by individuals and poll workers. The handful of Americans who attempted fraud have been caught. The Trump team has not provided a shared of evidence of widespread fraud.
Enough is enough. To propose that the election results are in any way illegitimate is to cast doubt on the legitimacy of our entire government and society. Do not abide by anyone questioning our 2020 election results. Speak up and challenge the lies.
Noah Levin, Ketchum
You never accepted Hillary's loss, so have a seat . We are the resistance now.
60 years ago JFK “won” his election being put over the top with the help of the Chicago cemetery vote and the South Texas stuffed ballot boxes. It’s all throughly documented and hasn’t been refuted.
Fast forward six decades; depending on the perspective and definition of “won” is Bidet may very well have “won “ the 2020 election.
Sorry the dudes will not abide....
Oh Noah, you poor liberal hypocrite.
Posted 11/25/2016
Reading the results of last week’s poll, “Do you accept the results of the 2016 election?,” I saw that 46% of this valley does not. I sincerely hope that this 46% of our friends and neighbors are displeased by the election results and not part of the deluded cult that believes that the most secure election in our history was in any way rigged by Russian interference.
The danger in the rabid belief that this election was stolen lies in the willful deterioration of our democratic norms and values. Accepting a loss and moving on is essential. Our entire society functions on shared belief and common truth. We all follow the same laws, even if we disagree with them. We all value money equally, even though they’re just little green sheets of paper.
We can demand that our elections are verified and impose some healthy skepticism on the process, but the 2016 election has been decided. It was secure and confirmed. There are a slew of measures to prevent voter fraud by individuals and poll workers. The handful of Americans who attempted fraud have been caught, though not prosecuted. The Hillary Clinton team has not provided a share of evidence of widespread fraud.
Enough is enough. To propose that the election results are in any way illegitimate is to cast doubt on the legitimacy of our entire government and society. Do not abide by anyone questioning our 2016 election results. Speak up and challenge the lies.
Posts opinions as facts-Check
Projecting- Check
Passive aggressive-Check
Party of unity and healing- Check
Thanks goodness you're not my next door neighbor.
