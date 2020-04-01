It is with a very heavy heart that I learned this morning that my friend Lynn Bockemohle was a victim of this horrible virus.
Lynn was one of those persons you always knew would be there to help in whatever capacity. He was a true volunteer with a heart of gold. I cannot list here all of the many organizations he gave his time to because there were many. I do know that he was the “go-to” guy if you needed someone to round up volunteers—which he always did for the Billy Goat Loppet, which Ted Angle and I organize each year.
I met Lynn originally through the Sun Valley Ski Club many years ago, and recently he became president of the Nordic side of the club—hence I got to know him really well with the club being involved in the Loppet. Whatever ask you gave him to do, he accomplished it decisively and keenly. He was a joy to work with. He was also a joy to meet at Prairie Creek each and every Wednesday where he was a BCRD volunteer patroller for the trail system. He had a smile for everyone, was always upbeat and loved to chat to skiers as they made their way to the trailhead.
My friend and volunteer extraordinaire will be sorely missed by so many.
Jenny Busdon
Blaine County
