After the experience of “the hole in the ground,” the Mayor and city of Ketchum required developers to show financing was in place prior to issuing building permits in the city core. Indeed, the Mayor himself personally questioned the provider of financing to Mr. Bariteau’s First and Fourth project prior to letting the Planning Department issue him a building permit.
But the same rules don’t seem to apply to all developers. GMD was issued a building permit without any proof of financing for Bluebird. Why? We know that it was difficult for GMD to arrange financing. Indeed, the developer went before the city council to plea for additional city contributions—which they got. As recently as last month GMD secured yet more funding for Bluebird from the public agency, the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency.
Yet, despite the commitment by the city of millions of dollars in resources, the city has never required a financing plan from GMD. The city Administrator confirmed to me last week that the city has no proof of financing in place for Bluebird.
