As a native to the Wood River Valley and a nonprofit leader I am optimistic that our community can work together to increase workforce housing and provide a dignified living experience for many of our valley’s working professionals. Two years ago, my wife, kids and I opened a room in our home to support a young woman working in the nonprofit sector for a year and half. Although it was an adjustment for our family, overall, the experience was deeply meaningful as it reinforced our sense of interdependence and revealed the lasting joy experienced when we widen our circles of compassion. With so much unoccupied square footage in the Wood River Valley, opening an empty room in our home to a fellow community member in need of housing is a very viable and fulfilling solution. Yet, letting someone into our home requires great courage and trust and this may not be for everyone. However, what is for everyone is voting "Yes for Housing and Air" in the upcoming May 16 ballot measures in Sun Valley, Ketchum, and Hailey. By voting "Yes for Housing and Air," these measures will renew the"1% for Air" local-option tax and split the revenue toward initiatives that support workforce housing and air service. Early voting starts May 1 at the Old County Courthouse in Hailey. Absentee ballots can be requested until May 5. Election Day is May 16. Open your home, vote, or do something else that allows you to experience the joy of serving others.
Ryan Redman
Hailey
I will vote NO and hope a new bill is presented that separates the two issues as I would gladly support a LOT for housing Hailey`s workers in Hailey but would never vote to subsidize the co
.....corporate aviation industry that shows such disregard for the best interests, health, safety and quality of life of the south valley communities.
It is great that you let the young woman into your home, However, now you are asking everbody else to allow the government and local businesses into their pocketbooks. Let non-profits and the private sector do this work.
