For those who value representative government, take a look at Ketchum’s reconstituted Historical Preservation Commission (HPC) (https://www.ketchumidaho.org/bc-hpc).
The point of the HPC is to preserve historic buildings from destruction without city approval. And yet, its chair and another commissioner are members of the P&Z Commission. The chair sets the agenda for the HPC. How can a P&Z commissioner not be irreconcilably conflicted with the mission of historical preservation?
Both commissioners on May 11 publicly voiced their support for the most massive building ever to be built in the downtown retail district, a building that will set right up against (or may even destroy) one of the oldest historic structures in that zoning district and right across from Town Square. All those big pine trees on East Avenue around 5th Street that shield the building behind them will be cut down. Bluebird will have no landscaping to shield its lot-line-to lot-line four stories. It will physically loom over the central business district. Recall that the P&Z recommended multiple waivers for the Limelight Hotel, setting the precedent for the first five-story building in Ketchum. Then they recommended even more zoning waivers for the imminent six-story Marriott.
These are the people we want preserving Ketchum? They seem committed to destroying Ketchum’s character.
As for the other three HPC members, two don’t even live in Ketchum! I don’t doubt their good intentions, but if they want to create policy for Ketchum residents, they should move into (and vote in and pay their taxes in) the city of Ketchum.
These commissioners were selected by the city planner and mayor and unanimously approved by the city council. Why? Is it because of Bluebird and its obvious conflicts with the historical preservation of Ketchum?
The Historical Preservation Commission should be reconstituted as soon as possible with members who are non-conflicted and who are City of Ketchum resident voters. Write to the mayor at participate@ketchumidaho.org and let him know what you think.
H.P. Boyle, Ketchum
