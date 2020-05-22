The Blaine County School Board of Trustees would like to share some facts about the recent decision to consolidate the dual immersion (DI) program at Ernest Hemingway STEAM School (EHSS) with the DI magnet school Alturas Elementary. The decision was made by the board with regret due to an ongoing and recently exacerbated shortage of qualified DI teachers, leaving us unable to appropriately staff both programs. The board made this difficult decision based on the fact that: 1) there is capacity for every EHSS DI student to continue in the DI program at Alturas; 2) transportation will be provided from EHSS for those EHSS DI students wishing to attend the DI program at Alturas; and 3) extra supports will be provided for rising first and second graders who remain at EHSS if they need extra assistance to adjust to the English-only program. For more information, please see our website at www.blaineschools.org.
R. Keith Roark, BCSD Board Chairman
