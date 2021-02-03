There is a bill, HCR001, in the House State Affairs Committee to end the emergency declaration ordered by Gov. Brad Little in response to COVID-19. Termination of the emergency declaration would make Idaho ineligible for federal funding related to the pandemic. The funding includes administration of the vaccine, rollout and distribution, as well as National Guard COVID-related issues.
The bill faces public hearing and testimony as well as multiple committee hearings in the Senate as well as the House.
The confusion lies in the wording: supporting the bill ends the emergency declaration, while opposing the bill continues the emergency declaration and as a result the federal funding.
By no means is the pandemic over. Look at the news. Call the Public Health Department. Check out the numbers. Take action and call 208-332-1000 to express your opinion.
Alexandra Delis-Abrams
Hailey
