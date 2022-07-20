I applaud the Bald Mountain Stewardship Project established by the Sun Valley Company (SVC), National Forest Foundation (NFF), the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management. We must protect the forest and reduce fire risk on this regional treasure.
One of their goals is to remove noxious weeds from over 6,000 acres. Noxious weeds, including knapweed, thistle and others in the Wood River Valley are an increasing problem. By state law, we are to control noxious weed on property, including the bike path at SVC and Elkhorn and on public land, including the BCRD bike path. Unfortunately, the staff at BCRD are understaffed and underfunded and, while they are working very hard to control these noxious weeds along the path, much work needs to be done.
BCRD may not use herbicides such as Roundup, for which I agree. They have tried grazing goats and weed-eating bugs, but with little success. Please correct me if I’m wrong, but it appears they do their best to mow along the path to, at least, cut down those weeds closest to the path. I believe there are better solutions that would include the neighborhoods adjacent to the path volunteering a little time to cut down the thistle and knapweed preventing it from going to seed. A careful use of 30% vinegar with salt and liquid soap is an herbicide recognized by the EPA to be environmentally safe and effective. The recipe for this herbicide is on YouTube. I emphasize cautious use as this solution can be a skin, lung and eye irritant. I’ve used it under controlled conditions, and it works very well on weed control.
These are just suggestions. Perhaps setting up a fund, as did the Bald Mountain Stewardship Project, that could raise sufficient money to hire professionals to solve the problem would be a better way to go. The BCRD bike path is a treasure for this valley. We should take better care of it.
Steve Beck
Ketchum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In