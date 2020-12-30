In response to the letter to the editor titled “Compassion and solidarity can overcome hate” (Dec. 23), the world and particularly the USA may hopefully be emerging from very dark days. After the predicted mushrooming COVID cases have subsided with the help of vaccines and informed people finally accepting the wisdom of wearing masks in public, I saw a beacon of light for the future. That light took the form of the well-thought-out and so beautifully written letter from several Sun Valley Community School students.
Their letter gives hope for the next generation’s maturity and leadership in reversing divisiveness and hate directed at any particular segment of society.
Those students and their teacher, as well as the administration of the Community School, should be commended for their studies and how well they were taught and expressed themselves.
Keith Saks
Sun Valley
(The writer is a Sun Valley city councilman but is expressing his own opinion and not speaking for the Sun Valley City Council.)
