On behalf of the three Democratic candidates from District 26, we would like to express our thanks to the Blaine County Democrats for hosting a grand opening get together at our new headquarters. The Committee Officers, Karen Bliss, Janie Davidson, Andrea Nelson, Pedro Manuel Miramontes Ortiz, Brent and Bev Robinson, Sen. Michelle Stennett, Rep. Sally Toone and Scout Hutchinson, our field organizer, have given us a home base from which to work and launch our campaigns. We look forward to knocking on your doors and listening to your concerns. Your voices are what inspire us and we need to hear them so that we may represent you.
Ron Taylor: Candidate: State Senate
Ned Burns: Incumbent: State Rep Seat A
