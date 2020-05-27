Thank you to the Wood River Y for being such a role model for the rest of our community! We are so thankful for the care that is taken by your staff to ensure our health and safety. The direction the Y has taken in regard to social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands, offering hand sanitizer and spray sanitizer is a model that the rest of the businesses should enact.
This organization is taking the extreme effort and care. It shows a great example that if we all take the precautions necessary at this time, we all can have our freedom and still en-joy the luxury of a pool and health club.
Ann & Bob Erickson, Hailey
Not many people can enjoy the facilities in Ketchum. Needs to be down south where the commoners live.
