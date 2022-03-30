Thanks to the community for welcoming the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame and supporting the International Ski History Association’s Film Fest last week at the Sun Valley Opera House. I failed to make it down for many of the worthy films; the skiing was just too exceptional.
To everyone who turned out for Bob Beattie Ski Foundation’s tribute to the late, great American champion Spider Sabich, "Spider Lives: The Untold Story of an American Skiing Superhero," my deepest thanks, and same to the local ski legends and friends of Spider who helped us in our project to honor him.
In my post-film remarks, I failed to thank David Butterfield of Diamond Sun Productions whose deft camerawork and interviewing of Chuck Ferries, Terry Palmer, Mike Lafferty, John Demetre, Wally Rothgeb, Dick Dorworth, Mike Halstead and Nappy Neaman helped us immeasurably in telling Spider’s story in full.
A fellow alumnus of the S.V. Ski Team and lifelong friend, David’s contributions to documenting local ski history are legion. He, and his sister Cathy, are treasures in this community.
For those who missed our screening, we are exploring next steps, and fundraising, for wider distribution. Stay tuned, and/or come to Aspen/Snowmass for our gala celebration of Spider on April 8 where we will screen the film again and induct Spider into the U.S. Hall of Fame, where he has long belonged. The skiing should be epic; so should the party. To reserve free tickets. go to Bobbeattie.org.
With appreciation and gratitude,
Christin Cooper-Taché
