Thank you to our EMS partners

During National EMS Week, we at St. Luke’s Wood River would like to send a special thank you to our local EMS agencies. You are terrific partners in helping those in need throughout our Valley. Whether it is injury, illness or a medical emergency, you provide excellent, timely care and comfort. We are grateful for all the talented and dedicated members of our EMS partners:

  • Air St. Luke’s
  • Bellevue Fire Department
  • Carey Fire Department
  • Hailey Fire Department
  • Ketchum Fire Department
  • Sun Valley Fire Department
  • Wood River Fire & Rescue
Load comments