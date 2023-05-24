Thank you to our EMS partners
During National EMS Week, we at St. Luke’s Wood River would like to send a special thank you to our local EMS agencies. You are terrific partners in helping those in need throughout our Valley. Whether it is injury, illness or a medical emergency, you provide excellent, timely care and comfort. We are grateful for all the talented and dedicated members of our EMS partners:
- Air St. Luke’s
- Bellevue Fire Department
- Carey Fire Department
- Hailey Fire Department
- Ketchum Fire Department
- Sun Valley Fire Department
- Wood River Fire & Rescue
