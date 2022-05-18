This winter and spring, high school students from Blaine County Amnesty International led our community in six discussions at The Community Library in Ketchum and the Hailey Public Library. Using as their guide the book, "So You Want to Talk about Race" by Ijeoma Oluo, the students welcomed all into intergenerational conversations on racism, language, microaggressions, the school-to-prison pipeline, student anger and activism, privilege, intersectionality, and police brutality. The Amnesty students led these conversations with grace, shared their personal experiences and perspectives with us, and showed what open and respectful dialogue can do for a community. We’d like to thank all the students, teachers, administrators, and community members who participated in these discussions. We’d also like to thank the Youth Generosity Project for their support of this project, which included our ability to hand out 100 free copies of Oluo’s book, and for encouraging youth-led initiatives in our valley. These students have shown us the future they want, and now it’s our turn as a community to help them build that better world.
Martha Williams
The Community Library
Lee Dabney
Hailey Public Library
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In