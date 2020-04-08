Despite this horrible COVID-19, of which my wife and myself are victims, as a Sun Valley councilman, I want our citizens to know what a terrific job Mayor Hendricks, our office staff and superb first responders have been doing under the radar to keep the city’s wheels turning under difficult conditions. Fortunately for them personally, the mayor and key staff have escaped this affliction and have been able to operate the city remotely.
Sometimes people question our employee compensation levels, but we get what we pay for. In our case, it’s dedicated professional employees that we pay for, and that’s what our citizens get.
Keith Saks
Sun Valley
