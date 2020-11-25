First I would like to thank all of my former clients and their families for allowing and trusting me and my wonderful crew into your homes and helping you in everyday care. It was an honor and privilege to have you in my life for the last four years.
I also wanted to take the time to thank my office co-workers: Katie, (the amazing kitchen staff) Brian, Maureen, Daisy and Todd. I will miss the laughter, the silliness and the yummy treats. And all the amazing volunteers. The Senior Connection is lucky to have such wonderful, dedicated, caring and loving volunteers.
And I’ve saved the best for last—my crew: Shannon, Carol, Brenda, Kris, Lorena, Vivian, Sylvia and Leslie. I couldn’t have asked for a better, dedicated, hardworking, caring, loving and supportive crew in my life. I am proud to call all of you my friends.
Thank you for a wonderful four years. I pray that under the new regime, that you will continue to receive the best care you deserve.
I am still in the valley and maybe I will see you all soon. With all of my love, I wish you all the very best.
Joanne Cox, Former client care manager for the Senior Connection, Hailey
