Thanks to the Blaine County School District’s Board of Trustees for its leadership in instituting a mask requirement for the start of the school year. We have watched other school districts across the nation open without such mandates and then be forced to quarantine, go to virtual learning, and subsequently implement a mask requirement.
The trustees have taken this step to protect our kids and the vibrancy of our community. While Blaine County has the highest vaccination rate in the state, kids under 12 still need to be protected from illness. It’s imperative that all of our kids are in school full-time this year, and masks are the best way to ensure this. Thank you, trustees, for your action.
Molly Page, Hailey
Thank You school board for the mask mandate. Recently in the news a teacher became sick with Covid. The school did not require mask. She died and they believe she caught it from one the students in the class room. Whether we like mask or not the sooner we mask and get vaccinated the sooner we will get over this and move on with life. Otherwise this could drag on for years like the flu does every year. This is a no brainer.
