After six years of serving in the Idaho House of Representatives, Democrat Sally Toone will not seek reelection. The residents of Blaine County wish to thank Sally for her courage and devotion to duty. Democrat Karma Fitzgerald has announced her candidacy for Sally’s District 26 Seat B position.
Sally’s passion for public education was demonstrated daily on the legislature floor while her love of ranching and farming was represented in countless hours of committee work.
Statewide redistricting placed Sally’s home town of Gooding into District 24 for the 2022 elections. We know Sally will continue to be an advocate for education and an activist for her community and neighboring counties.
Karen Bliss
Blaine County Democrats Chair
