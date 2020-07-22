The Board of the Ketchum Arts Festival would like to thank Mayor Hendricks of Sun Valley. He was instrumental in allowing our event to go on, while ensuring the public’s safety.
Working with Mayor Hendricks, we eliminated any auxiliary part of our festival that may cause a gathering, such as live music. We were told to have hand sanitizer and to follow CDC guidelines about social distancing and masks at the entrances. We also made sure each of our vendors had hand sanitizer and masks. Our aisles are 20 feet wide and even though we had less artists participating we left the field layout the same to ensure extra space. Mayor Hendricks confirmed all of these precautions with us a few days before the event and let us know that non-compliance would result in cancellation. We were happy to comply and feel that our event was safe for all.
We would also like to extend a huge thanks to the public that came out and supported our artists and that came wearing face masks. All of our artists are from Idaho and this was the only art show for many of our participants. They were so grateful for the opportunity to show their work and make some much needed income. We have a wonderful community that values and supports our artists.
Ketchum Arts Festival Board
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In