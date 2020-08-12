A reasonably large minority has objected to the mandatory mask ordinances passed around the country. To those of you in this group, I have a few thoughts.
You are right on at least two counts. One, virtually every federal administration since Lyndon Johnson has lied to the American people in some major way to further its own political agenda; we have no reason to believe anything the government tells us that we cannot independently confirm. Two, our statute books contain thousands of laws as unnecessary and ineffective as a medicine man’s rain dance, but passed because some vocal constituents demanded that somebody dance.
Having said that, there are a few things that appear to be true about COVID-19. It is transmissible in water droplets from people talking that can remain suspended for some time. Also, people can have and pass on the virus without having symptoms. If masks can reduce the rate of transfer below the levels at which our health care systems can manage it, the economic benefits compared to a complete lockdown or overwhelmed ICUs are enormous.
So, thank you for presenting your case, but thank you even more for complying with a policy you don’t agree with. You’re helping us all to buy some time to find an effective vaccine or cure.
Walt Denekas
Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In