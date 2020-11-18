This Friday, Nov. 20, will be Lea Colvill’s last day at the Hailey Public Library, where she has served as the youth services coordinator for the past four years.
Lea’s warmth, humor and understanding of children and their needs has been appreciated by our youngest patrons, their parents, her fellow staff and the library board.
Her weekly story times are full of songs, lessons and, of course, books! Countless children and families have walked through the doors of the Hailey Public Library to spend time with librarian Lea.
In April, she pivoted seamlessly to virtual story time when meeting in person was no longer possible due to the coronavirus. She incorporated her regular format with new content such as the “Wash Your Hands” song (set to the tune of “Frère Jacques”) to help children feel the comfort of the familiar while helping them navigate the changes wrought by a global pandemic. Each week, hundreds of followers tune in on Facebook to participate in Lea’s events.
In addition to story time, Lea facilitated the Ready for Kindergarten program for dozens of local children. This program has provided top-quality tools and toys to help parents prepare their toddlers for a lifetime of learning, reading and academic success.
Lea leaves the library to become the full-time rector of the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Idaho Falls. They are blessed to have her.
On behalf of the Hailey Public Library community and staff, farewell, Lea, and thank you so much!
Lee Dabney
President, Hailey Public Library board of directors
