The artists that opened their studios this weekend want to thank the community for their participation in making their open studio visits a huge success. This past weekend, 21 valley artists from Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue, greeted hundreds of people, eager to see paintings, ceramics, photography, jewelry, sculpture, and drawings.
This year’s open studios were an alternative to the Wood River Valley Studio Tour, which was cancelled last year and again this summer.
With multiple information in various local publications, and the Mountain Express’ full-page ad and map clutched in their hands, the public biked, walked, and drove to various artist’s locations. Some artists chose to cluster together from three to five booths at one location, which seemed to be the most ideal way to capture the crowds eager to see art and talk to the artists. It seems obvious that the public wants more than just a weekend to connect with the local artists. Maybe this weekend’s success will encourage more local galleries to exhibit and support the local artists.
Mary Rolland, Ketchum
