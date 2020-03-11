Regarding the KIC closing its doors (March 4), I would like to publicly thank the three executive directors of the KIC—Jon Duval, Kathleen Guylay and Christy Anna Gerber—and the scores of supporters and mentors who made the KIC successful over the past six years. The Ketchum Innovation Center supported dozens of companies and hundreds of entrepreneurial business people over its six years of existence, providing mentoring, training, networking, access to capital and access to communal space. This wouldn’t have been possible without the strong support of the city of Ketchum, the URA and the Ketchum Community Development Corp.—deep thanks to Mayors Nina Jonas and Neil Bradshaw, their City Councils, the URA board and the KCDC board.
Ultimately, the KIC did not develop a business model to stand on its own in our small region, and was therefore depvendent on funding from the city, competing with many other worthy budget items. At the same time, the entrepreneurial business community in the region stepped up with a number of cost-effective space options for young businesses. As a result, the KIC is sunsetting, but when I look back at the entrepreneurs and businesses it supported, I think the people involved should feel proud of the good work they did for our region. Thanks!
Rick LeFaivre, Sun Valley
(Rick LeFaivre served as a KIC board member.)
