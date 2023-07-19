My name is Toni Boush, and I am the principal at Silver Creek High School, the alternative high school in the Blaine County School District. I wanted to acknowledge the companies and businesses that are employing our students this summer!
Our students thrive with routine and structure, and the summers in a small town can lead to students not being motivated or engaged. I have seen a few of our students out in our community working this summer, and it warms my heart. The training you are providing for our students is appreciated, and, in keeping our students active, they are building confidence, resilience, patience and self esteem. The experiences you are creating for them are worth more than a paycheck. They are learning to work with others, be a leader or take directions, establish a work ethic and be responsible. The proverb is true: "It takes a village to raise a child," and our community is providing a positive environment for our students to interact with others.
A huge thank you to Lyle Bloxham, our vocational rehabilitation counselor, who has helped to place some of our students in their jobs. To Atkinsons' Markets, Albertsons, Grocery Outlet, Hangar Bread, Valley Wide Country Store, Ace, the Sun Valley Auto Club, Shanklin Irrigation, Busy Bees, Little River, Jane's, YMCA, Java, Starbucks, The Pioneer, Domino's, Despo's, Serva, and Snow Bunny—we appreciate all you have done for our students. I would also like to take this time to thank Swiftsure Ranch, The Hunger Coalition, The Advocates, and the BCRD for partnering with us throughout the school year. To our community partners in Blaine County, thank you!
