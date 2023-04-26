What a winter it was here in Sun Valley!
As I reflect on the season, there are so many things to be grateful for. The incredible snowfall and consistently great snow quality we had made skiing and riding all of Sun Valley Resort’s terrain amazing. When all the terrain is accessible, our two mountains are truly unmatched and we got to enjoy them that way almost the entire season. For me, all those days on the mountain continued to be an opportunity to connect with visitors, staff and community and is one of the things I love most about my job.
The blue jacket is a magnet for feedback! Seriously, I want to know how things are going and appreciate you being candid with me—it’s the only way we can get better. As you saw, we welcomed many new guests to Sun Valley Resort and I continue to be thankful to the whole community for showing them how special this place really is.
If you’ve been down to Warm Springs or checked out the Warm Springs webcam in the last week, you’ve seen that the Warm Springs Enhancement Project is well underway. Our team is incredibly excited to be working on such a transformational project. In order for us to be ready for opening day 2023-24, every single day between now and then will count and we sincerely thank you for your understanding as we prioritize safely moving heavy equipment, materials and people across both sides of the mountain.
Above all, I want to recognize and thank the entire Sun Valley Resort team for their dedication and hard work this season. What goes on behind the scenes every day to make this place go still amazes me. I think we all know we have something very special here and we’re all committed to keeping it that way. My hat is off to everyone for overcoming each challenge as it came and staying focused when distractions were all around. I could not be more proud to lead this team and I’m fired up for what’s to come.
I hope you all take the opportunity to enjoy the change in season and get ready to trade your skis and boards for hiking shoes, mountain bikes and flip flops. Thank you for a great season!
Sun Valley Resort vice president and general manager
