What a winter it was here in Sun Valley!

As I reflect on the season, there are so many things to be grateful for. The incredible snowfall and consistently great snow quality we had made skiing and riding all of Sun Valley Resort’s terrain amazing. When all the terrain is accessible, our two mountains are truly unmatched and we got to enjoy them that way almost the entire season. For me, all those days on the mountain continued to be an opportunity to connect with visitors, staff and community and is one of the things I love most about my job.

The blue jacket is a magnet for feedback! Seriously, I want to know how things are going and appreciate you being candid with me—it’s the only way we can get better. As you saw, we welcomed many new guests to Sun Valley Resort and I continue to be thankful to the whole community for showing them how special this place really is.

