Bellevue Historical Museum would like to thank the city of Bellevue for having Jason and his crew rebuild both the front and back porches on the little cabin on the museum site. They did an excellent job of restoration so that the porches look original to the structure. We also want to thank Webb Landscape for mowing the grass all summer. They have kept the property looking well-tended. The museum is a real treasure, and we appreciate the support from the Bellevue community.
Grace Eakin and Jane Ulrich, Bellevue
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In