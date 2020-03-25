What a wonderful gift at this time of anxieties! The BCRD has continued grooming their North Valley trails and they are in great shape. Not only can the pass holders enjoy these last days of outdoor activity but the BCRD opened the trails to everyone who enjoys skiing or snowshoeing. Is that a thoughtful and generous offer to the community?! Kudos to the BCRD. Also many thanks to the groomers who are doing such a superb job even when the winter snow is the most fickle.
Gunn Taylor, Sun Valley
